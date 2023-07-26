Consumer companies slipped after weak economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

U.S. new home sales fell 2.5% to an annual rate of 697,000 in June, from a revised 715,000 in the prior month, the Commerce Department reported.

In what could be a bad sign for the restaurant business, shares of Silgan Holdings tumbled after the maker of food containers and other packaging posted a decline in quarterly sales, citing inventory issues at customers.

