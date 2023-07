Consumer companies fell as traders braced for another interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Rising mortgage rates have already slowed home sales, and the Fed is expected to nudge rates higher again Wednesday.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell sharply after it emerged that shareholders would not recover any of their investment under a proposed bankruptcy plan the home-goods retailer revealed.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1719ET