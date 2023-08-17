Consumer companies fell sharply amid fears that rising interest rates will further slow demand in the property market.

The average mortgage rate rose to 7.09%, its highest level in more than 20 years, according to data released by mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

After a string of hotter-than-anticipated inflation and economic data, traders are positioning themselves for a return to rate increases from the Federal Reserve, beginning in September.

"While risks remain, our base case is that the Fed's July rate hike was the last of the cycle," said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer Americas at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management.

