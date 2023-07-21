The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jul 46.7 (6) 46.3* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul 54.0 (5) 54.4* Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City May -1.6% (3) -1.7% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10 (3) -7 1000 Consumer Confidence Jul 112.0 (11) 109.7 Wednesday 1000 New Home Sales Jun 717K (11) 763K -- percent change Jun -6.0% +12.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 22 236K (6) 228K 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +1.7% (12) +2.0% 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +3.4% (4) +4.1% 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +1.2% (11) +1.7% 1000 Pending Home Sales Jun -0.5% (5) -2.7% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A -12 Composite Index Friday 0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +1.1% (9) +1.2% 0830 Personal Income Jun +0.5% (13) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Spending Jun +0.5% (11) +0.1% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jun +0.2% (10) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jun +4.2% (4) +4.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 72.6 (6) 72.6** (Final) *July Flash Reading **July Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1417ET