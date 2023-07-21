The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jul        46.7   (6)   46.3* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jul        54.0   (5)   54.4* 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       May       -1.6%   (3)  -1.7% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Jul       -10     (3)  -7 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Jul        112.0  (11)  109.7 
Wednesday 1000  New Home Sales                 Jun        717K   (11)  763K 
                  -- percent change            Jun       -6.0%        +12.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 22     236K   (6)   228K 
          0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)         2Q        +1.7%   (12) +2.0% 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)       2Q        +3.4%   (4)  +4.1% 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jun       +1.2%   (11) +1.7% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jun       -0.5%   (5)  -2.7% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Jul        N/A         -12 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Employment Cost Index          2Q        +1.1%   (9)  +1.2% 
          0830  Personal Income                Jun       +0.5%   (13) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jun       +0.5%   (11) +0.1% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jun       +0.2%   (10) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jun       +4.2%   (4)  +4.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Jul        72.6   (6)   72.6** 
                  (Final) 
 
*July Flash Reading 
**July Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1417ET