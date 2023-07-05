MARKET WRAPS

EU services PMI, PPI; Germany services PMI; France industrial production index, services PMI; Italy services PMI; UK monthly car registrations figures, services PMI, official reserves; no major corporate trading updates expected

Caution may dominate as European stock futures were slightly lower early Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Fed minutes later today. In Asia, stock benchmarks fell; the dollar rose slightly; Treasury yields fell; oil futures were mixed; while gold futures rose.

Equities:

European stock futures edged lower alongside U.S. futures, ahead of a stretch of U.S. economic releases this week. European shares had crept higher Tuesday in a quiet trading session as U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Looking ahead, minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting will be published today, offering insight into central bankers' thinking when they held interest rates steady last month. Investors widely expect the Fed to raise rates by a quarter-percentage point in July, bringing the benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The Fed's minutes will be followed by the June jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast that the U.S. economy added 240,000 jobs last month, down from 339,000 jobs in May.

"I do expect the [U.S.] economic data to deteriorate and ultimately that's where the downside risk for equity markets comes from," said James Athey, an investment director at Abrdn.

Forex:

The dollar rose slightly early Wednesday.

Yuan weakened against USD in both offshore and onshore markets after a private gauge of China's services activities declined in June, pointing to a slower recovery in the sector.

In an effort to lean against yuan's depreciation trend, the PBOC has recently set daily USD/CNY fixing rates that deviate markedly from survey estimates, said Alvin. T. Tan, head of Asia forex strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

In addition to this, the PBOC could lower the domestic forex deposit reserve ratio like it did last year, said Tan, adding that these measures could slow down the pace of yuan depreciation.

Bonds:

Treasury yields edged lower in Asia.

Supply of euro-denominated corporate credit is projected to fall in the second half of 2023 after heavy supply in 1H, said ING credit strategist Timothy Rahill.

ING forecasts supply will decline to between EUR85 billion to EUR100 billion in 2H, compared with EUR188 billion in the first six months of 2023. The year-to-date issuance is 19% higher than in the same period in 2022 and in line with issuances in 2021 and 2019, Rahill said.

Energy:

Oil futures were mixed early Wednesday. "Oil extended gains [overnight] as traders contemplated further curbs in supply," said ANZ, noting that OPEC left the door open to the possibility that it will extend production cuts if fundamentals warrant it.

Still, other analysts think recent signs of global economic weakness may weigh on the oil-demand outlook, limiting price gains.

Metals:

Gold futures were slightly higher in Asia amid a lack of catalysts. Looking ahead, analysts expect gold prices to rise, as slowing economic growth could lead the Fed to pause its rate increases, which would be a positive for the noninterest-bearing asset.

Copper slipped on fresh global economic growth worries. Sentiment is being weighed down by data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level in more than three years, ANZ said.

Europe is suffering from similar weakness, as the manufacturing sector there struggles to regain its footing after the recent energy crisis, ANZ added.

This morning, China's Caixin services purchasing managers index dropped to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, pointing to a slower recovery in the sector.

Chinese iron ore futures were slightly lower. After a strong rally since late May, the steel-making ore's prices have cooled in recent sessions.

Analysts advise caution for the commodity going forward. Steel production, a main source of iron ore demand, may ease in coming months as the peak seasonality passes and producers schedule more facility maintenance plans that could weigh on output, Funeng Futures said.

The brokerage also warned that rising market worries over potential steel output curbs by the government may further weigh on iron-ore trading sentiment.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

China's Services Sector Activity Growth Cooled in June, Caixin PMI Shows

A private gauge of China's services activities retreated in June, in line with an official index that also pointed to a slower recovery in the sector.

The Caixin services purchasing managers index dropped to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May, Caixin Media Co. and S&P Global said Wednesday. Despite the fall, the index remained above the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction for a sixth month in a row.

Markets Ignore the Looming Debt Peril

This was supposed to be the year that higher interest rates started to bite, taking down dodgy borrowers who had loaded up on too much debt. Some are now in trouble. But investors don't expect problems to spread far. I think they are making a mistake, especially if rates march higher.

Even as distressed companies start to hit the headlines, notably a major water utility in Britain, the riskiest part of the bond market has performed the best. The CCC-rated borrowers closest to default have returned 10% this year. The worst performing are safe investment-grade borrowers, with AA-rated corporate bonds returning 2.7%.

China's Export Curb on Chip-Making Metals Prompt Countries to Explore Supply-Chain Diversification

China's move to limit exports of two key minerals is likely to accelerate moves to diversify supply chains away from the country, as governments and industries seek to limit fallout from the U.S. and China's escalating economic rivalry.

Industrial experts say China's move-viewed as retaliation against U.S. export restrictions aimed at curbing Beijing's high-technology industries-is unlikely to immediately hit global output of semiconductors and other products, in part because Beijing would be hurting its own technology industry if it implemented the controls too strictly. But it has sounded an alarm for countries that stand to be hit.

Putin Seeks to Project Strength Abroad in Wake of Wagner Uprising

In his first meeting with key foreign allies since an aborted mutiny challenged his leadership last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to reassure Asian leaders that he remains firmly in charge at home.

Nearly two weeks after an attempted rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner paramilitary group, Putin addressed a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which also included Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twitter's Challenges Heat Up as Meta Prepares Rival App This Week

Twitter's challenges escalated, as competitors capitalized over the holiday period on user frustration with Elon Musk's decision to limit how many tweets users of his platform can see.

The biggest competitive threat emerged from Meta Platforms, which tipped plans to launch a Twitter rival on Thursday dubbed Threads. The "text-based conversation" app's arrival comes on the heels of upstart social-media companies Bluesky and Spill being inundated with new interest over the weekend as Twitter began the unusual step of limiting the number of posts its users could read.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

06:45/FRA: May Industrial production index

07:00/TUR: Jun CPI

07:00/TUR: Jun PPI

07:00/SPN: May Industrial Production

07:15/SPN: Jun Spain Services PMI

07:30/EU: Jun EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

07:45/ITA: Jun Italy Services PMI

07:50/FRA: Jun France Services PMI

07:55/GER: Jun Germany Services PMI

08:00/EU: Jun Eurozone Services PMI

08:00/UK: Jun UK monthly car registrations figures

08:30/UK: Jun UK Official Reserves

08:30/UK: Jun S&P Global / CIPS UK Services PMI

08:30/UK: Jun Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

09:00/EU: May PPI

09:00/CYP: Jun Registered Unemployed

09:00/LUX: Jun CPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

