ECB rate announcement, new commercial vehicle registrations in Europe; Germany GfK consumer climate survey; Italy consumer confidence survey, business confidence survey; UK CBI distributive trades curvy, capital issuance statistics, Zoopla house price index; trading updates from Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Credit Suisse, Nestle, BNP Paribas, Pirelli, Iberdrola, Repsol, HeidelbergCement, Kering, EDF, Safran, Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, L'Oreal, Renault, Vivendi, Prada, Roche, Shell, BT Group, Barclays, Schroders, Anglo American, Rentokil Initial, ITV, Euronext, STMicroelectronics, Deliveroo, Entain

European shares may push higher Thursday as corporate earnings continue to roll in, and ahead of the ECB decision later today. In Asia, stock benchmarks advanced; the dollar weakened; Treasury yields continued to edge lower; while oil and gold futures rose.

Equities:

Stock futures point to gains at the open in Europe on Thursday, ahead of an expected quarter-point hike by the European Central Bank. A busy lineup of corporate earnings is also on the docket today.

The ECB meeting comes after the Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, in which officials took rates to their highest levels in 22 years but offered little in the way of guidance for future meetings.

"We expect the ECB to continue with tough talk on Thursday, keeping the door open for another rate hike in September. But it will be tough talk but without any pre-commitment as in June," said Carsten Brzeski, head of global macro at ING Research.

The ECB's hawkish tone, however, could be tempered by recent data. Demand for business loans in the eurozone has hit its lowest level since the ECB started collecting data in 2003, according to a quarterly survey published Tuesday.

"The bank will have an array of economic data, plus the latest staff projections by the time we get to the next meeting in mid-September. Markets currently see a 25 [basis point] hike at that meeting as a 50/50 bet," said Jamie Dutta, an analyst at Vantage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. indexes finished a volatile trading session mostly higher after wavering between gains and losses following the Fed decision.

Futures markets are pricing in a 29% chance of an additional hike this year after Wednesday's meeting while also pricing in the first full rate cut for July 2024, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

"Paradoxically, [Wednesday's] Fed meeting was one of the most certain and uncertain of the cycle," said Gurpreet Gill, global fixed income macro strategist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "However, investors remain divided on whether this marks the last increase in the current tightening campaign."

"We think recent data is consistent with the U.S. policy rate peaking in July, as core CPI inflation slowed sharply in June. But any renewed signs of inflation strength in key data like the Employment Cost Index released on Friday and upcoming PCE inflation releases still have potential to extend the hiking path," she said.

Robert Armstrong, investment strategist at Schroders, said Fed Chair Powell and other FOMC members had to be "laser-focused" to make sure they don't repeat the mistakes of the Arthur F. Burns regime, when in the 1970s the Fed eased up on interest rates too soon, so inflation came roaring back out of control. "That's why Powell is very careful with his language at the press conference today," Armstrong said.

Read: Fed no longer sees a recession, and other things we learned from Powell's press conference

Forex:

The dollar edges lower in Asia amid speculation that the Fed's rate-increase cycle may be over, which would undermine the appeal of U.S. fixed-income assets and demand for the dollar.

The Fed's tightening cycle is likely now at an end, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said, noting that the FOMC raised rates as widely expected and said future rate hikes would be "data dependent."

The markets seem to be broadly in agreement about the end of the Fed's tightening cycle, with only another 11 bps of tightening presently priced in, CBA added.

Bonds:

Treasury yields extended declines early Thursday after closing lower Wednesday on the Fed's 11th interest-rate increase since March 2022.

Analysts said the decline in the policy-sensitive 2-year yield may reflect some skepticism about the Fed's ability to raise its policy rate again later this year, while the drop in longer-term Treasury rates pointed to prospects for depressed U.S. economic growth.

During his press conference, Powell said policy makers remain strongly committed to bringing inflation down to their 2% target, and that "the economy doesn't work for anyone" without price stability. Though inflation has moderated since last year, the process of getting it to the Fed's target "has a long way to go" and is unlikely to happen until around 2025.

Powell also said it will take time for the Fed's rate hikes to make their way through the economy, and that policy makers will make their decisions on a "meeting-by-meeting" basis. Nonetheless, he said it's "certainly possible" that the Fed could either hike or pause in September.

Energy:

Oil futures rose in Asia, rebounding from overnight declines and amid likely upcoming supply tightness.

Looking ahead, "the market is bracing for supply tightness, with a survey showing investors expected Saudi Arabia to extend cuts into September," ANZ said.

Meanwhile, CBA expects Brent oil futures will rise to $85/bbl by 4Q on expectations of OPEC+ supply cuts and resilient demand, which will force global oil stockpiles to fall.

Still, CBA also thinks demand in affluent countries will ultimately weaken and this will weigh on prices in 1H 2024, driving prices to $75/bbl in 2Q.

"Our view aligns with our forecast for the U.S. and some other advanced economies to enter a recession later this year," said CBA analyst Vivek Dhar.

"Given that refined products like petrol and diesel are non-discretionary for many end users, we think a slackening in the labor market will be key for oil demand to ease next year."

Metals:

Gold futures rose early Thursday, extending overnight gains following the Fed's rate hike. Looking ahead, analysts expect the Fed to pause in September and "when the market is confident that November will be a pause, then gold might break out higher," said Oanda.

Rate hikes "tend to suppress gold prices in the near term," as higher rates support the U.S. dollar, said Jerry Braakman, president and chief investment officer of First American Trust.

Higher rates "ultimately will increase the risk of recession by slowing economic activity in the U.S.," said Braakman. In the medium term, "we'll see a high probability of the economy either entering recession or being stuck in stagflation."

Gold "does well in both scenarios," he said.

Read: Why gold prices climbed after the Fed's decision to raise interest rates

Copper rose amid hopes that the Fed's tightening cycle may be nearing an end, following its widely expected rate increase overnight.

Also, China's recent Politburo meeting has set up an overall positive tone for base metals, Citi Research said.

Citi expects some targeted measures from China in specific sectors, such as power grid infrastructure and energy transition-related fields. This could lead to growth in demand for copper and aluminum, Citi said.

Iron ore futures fell slightly in China, as the steelmaking commodity pulled back from earlier gains driven by Beijing's pledge to launch more policy stimulus.

Analysts note a mixed bag of drivers for iron ore in the near term. Galaxy Futures said steel and iron ore demand could get a boost from the promise of measures to support domestic consumption in China and potential further easing in real-estate policies.

But at the same time, iron-ore port inventories are rising as overseas supply picks up, which may weaken buying interest in iron ore futures, Galaxy said.

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates to 22-Year High

The Federal Reserve resumed lifting interest rates Wednesday with a quarter-percentage-point increase that will bring them to a 22-year high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it was too soon to tell whether the hike would conclude a series of increases aimed at cooling the economy and bringing down inflation. The central bank would decide whether to keep lifting rates based on how the economy fares in the months ahead, "with a particular focus on making progress on inflation," he said at a news conference.

The ECB Is Set to Follow the Fed With a Rate Hike. What Come's After Is Less Clear.

With the European Central Bank projected to lift interest rates by a quarter-point on Thursday, attention will zero in on whether the central bank maintains a hawkish tone. That would indicate another rate hike is in store for September.

The ECB's move will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, in which officials took rates to their highest levels in 22 years but offered little in the way of guidance for future meetings.

What Fed Hikes? Much of America's Consumer Debt Is Still Riding Ultralow Rates

In the depths of the pandemic, Alex and Cynthia Durbin refinanced their mortgage at 2.75%. They built up their savings by spending less, then paid off a car loan and student debt.

That meant the family's balance sheet didn't take a hit when the Federal Reserve started aggressively raising interest rates last year in an effort to cool inflation. The Fed on Wednesday raised rates to a 22-year high, the 11th increase since March 2022. Though most things cost more now, the Durbins still have room in their budget to dine out with their three young children and go on vacation a few times a year.

The Economy Has Defied Expectations. Here's What to Focus On in the GDP Data.

