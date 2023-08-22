MARKET WRAPS

EU euro area balance of payments; Italy balance of payments; UK public sector finances, CBI industrial trends survey; trading updates from Sberbank, Wood Group

European shares may extend gains in opening trade on Tuesday as investors brace for Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech. In Asia, stock benchmarks advanced; Treasury yields were mixed; the dollar weakened; while oil was mixed and gold nudged higher.

Equities:

Stocks could continue overnight gains in Europe on Tuesday, as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech at the Jackson Hole symposium and an earnings report from market darling Nvidia.

"We're seeing the bond-market selloff intensify here in advance of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which shows you how the market wants to position ahead of that," said Oanda.

"The Fed is likely to remain hawkish, suggest it will remain aggressive in fighting inflation, and signal more rate hikes are possible."

Citing the rise in short-term T-bill rates that is also occurring, Oanda said "stocks are going to struggle, not necessarily because higher rates are going to kill the economy, but because a lot of investors are saying they can get a lot more on a three-month investment, with a lot more attractive yields than we have seen in the past several decades."

Investors also were monitoring deteriorating economic conditions in China and weak seasonal trends, strategists said.

The reception afforded Nvidia's results, due on Wednesday, may shape market sentiment for a while, analysts said.

Some analysts have said the importance of Nvidia's earnings will stretch beyond its own stock. The company's blockbuster earnings report three months ago has since been seen as a turning point for the market, having sparked a surge in investor optimism about demand for artificial intelligence technology and its potential to transform the economy.

This time around, the company is less likely to surprise.

"Expectations now compared to then are much higher for Nvidia, and, of course, the stock is up a lot so they better give us a good number," said Crossmark Global Investments.

Forex:

The dollar inched lower in Asian trade, as the markets wait for U.S. monetary-policy guidance from Fed's Powell when he speaks at the Jackson Hole event.

The Fed's recent signal of a policy pause hasn't undermined the dollar, as a surge in long-end yields has provided fresh yield support, Westpac said.

Unless Jackson Hole delivers a dovish surprise, further dollar gains seem likely, especially with global risk sentiment undermined by relentless negative headlines from China, it said.

In the CME's FedWatch tool, odds of a 25-basis point bump in September reach 13.5%, up from 12% a week ago. Odds of a skip remain much higher, at 86.5%. Fed fund futures indicate cuts are expected by May.

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mixed, as markets contemplated the likelihood of interest rates having to be higher than in the past to keep a lid on inflation.

Some economists said it is likely that the so-called neutral rate, under which the economy grows with stable inflation, has gone up, although it is hard to say by how much.

It would mean the Fed may need to raise its policy rate more than previously thought to cool down activity and prices.

Chair Powell is expected to address the issue in his Jackson Hole speech Friday.

Energy:

Oil prices were mixed as investors look to the impact of China's latest lending rate cut, as well as the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium this week, which may provide clues about the Fed's next policy move.

There are also signs that supply tightness is easing after reports said Iraq's oil minister is planning the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan terminal.

"The rise in output may dull the impact of the cut in output from OPEC+ alliance," said ANZ.

"Demand concerns continue to limit total upside and have the market hesitant" to push far above the $80 a barrel mark, said Schneider Electric.

"Overall demand and prices for crude oil are being constrained by slowing global growth and a global manufacturing recession," Prestige Economics said.

Metals:

Gold inched up after falling overnight as investors weighed the Fed's next policy move.

"Recent strong economic data could see the Fed tighten monetary policy further," ANZ said. Investors will be watching the Jackson Hole symposium this week for more clues.

The precious metal's "worst enemy is surging real yields," said Oanda.

"It was supposed to be a quiet start to the week for gold with China coming to the rescue and some calm before Friday's Jackson Hole speech" by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, it said.

However, "there is a little bit of nervousness from the long-term bulls as gold futures are getting dangerously close to the $1,900 level, which could trigger a wave of technical selling."

Copper prices were higher due to supply tightness.

As of the week of Aug. 18, copper stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange decreased by 13,687 tons.

The pressure on the supply side has pushed up copper prices in the near term, but the overall pattern of high volatility is unlikely to change, Nanhua Futures said.

Analysts noted that copper prices are still under pressure after Beijing offered only tepid support for the economy, as China is the world's top copper consumer.

Iron ore futures rose across the board on positive market sentiment, possibly driven by comments from the world's largest miner.

BHP said earlier Tuesday that demand in China has held up relatively well, and that it expects China and India to be sources of stability for commodity demand in the near term.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

U.S. stocks may bounce this week, but summer selloff is only halfway done, analysts warn

U.S. stocks might find some relief this week, analysts say, but that doesn't mean this late-summer selloff is over.

Rather, any bounce will likely be a reprieve before the S&P 500 SPX continues its slide toward 4,200, the next major support level for the index, technical analysts said.

As Ukraine's Counteroffensive Grinds On, Russia Seeks to Advance in the North

KYIV-Russia is on the attack in northeastern Ukraine as it seeks to take back territory that Kyiv recaptured last fall and to divert Ukrainian forces from their counteroffensive in the south and east.

The main fighting is taking place around the village of Synkivka, just 16 miles from the Russian border, where Russia is trying to traverse Ukrainian minefields and advance on the city of Kupyansk to the south.

SoftBank Chip Unit Arm Files for an IPO Likely to Be 2023's Biggest

Arm Ltd., the British company whose circuit designs lie inside billions of electronic devices, said profit fell by more than 50% in the most recent quarter in filings that kicked off what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering of the year.

Arm raised lofty expectations for its business overall but faces near-term market challenges. Sales of smartphones-a core market for Arm's circuit designs-have slowed in recent quarters, including a 7.8% decline in the second quarter, according to International Data Corporation. The company reported $675 million of revenue in its latest quarter, ended in June, down from $692 million the year prior. It reported that net income more than halved to $105 million in the quarter.

Teva Agrees to Pay $225 Million to Settle U.S. Price-Fixing Charges

WASHINGTON-Generic drugmaker Teva agreed Monday to pay $225 million to settle criminal charges over price-fixing allegations related to cholesterol medication and other drugs, in what prosecutors said would be the highest fine ever levied for domestic antitrust crimes.

Prosecutors imposed an additional unique remedy on the Israel-based company, requiring its U.S. subsidiary to sell its product line for pravastatin, a commonly prescribed cholesterol drug. Under the agreement with the Justice Department, which needs court approval, Teva also must donate $50 million worth of other drugs to organizations that treat needy patients.

Ex-Vitol Employee Could Face Two Foreign Bribery Trials

A former employee of Swiss energy trading firm Vitol who is facing foreign bribery charges in New York has been hit with a set of related charges in Texas.

Javier Aguilar, who previously worked as a Vitol manager and oil trader in Houston, has been charged under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money-laundering law with paying bribes to help Vitol win and retain business from Petróleos Mexicanos, Mexico's state-owned subsidiary, federal prosecutors in Houston said Monday.

Broadcom's VMware Takeover Is Approved by U.K. China Could Be the Last Hurdle.

Broadcom's planned takeover of VMware has been cleared by British regulators, leaving approval in China as the last major obstacle to the deal, originally valued at $61 billion.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that chip maker Broadcom's (ticker: AVGO) purchase of cloud-computing company VMware (VMW) wouldn't substantially reduce competition in the supply of server hardware components. It follows a similar decision from the European Union.

Booming Trade With China Helps Boost Russia's War Effort

China is playing an increasingly important role in propping up Russia's economy and helping boost its war effort, with recent trade data showing Beijing providing a range of goods, including some with potential military applications such as microchips and trench-digging excavators.

China has become the principal source of many of the goods and components Russia's sanctions-hit economy needs, while also giving Moscow a buyer for its oil and gas. The growing economic relationship is a central piece of the efforts by the two countries to unite against what their leaders describe as Western efforts to contain them.

BHP Annual Profit Falls by 58% on Weaker Commodity Prices

