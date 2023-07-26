Shares of energy companies ticked down after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and left the door open for more hikes.

One strategist said the huge gap between the 2023 performance of the technology sector and laggards, such as energy, is slowly closing. At the end of May, the market-cap weighted S&P 500 sported gains six times as large as an equal-weighted version of the broad index, while more recently, the market-cap weighted index is only twice as strong, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"That's telling you it's starting to broaden out some," said Joyce. "I think the question is: Do the high performers, do they ease off and kind of go back to a more normalized growth rate, or does it spread out and everybody else catch up some?"

