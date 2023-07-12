Shares of energy companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, amid concerns about Federal Reserve policy.

Despite a drop in overall consumer inflation, the June CPI report is unlikely to alter the Fed's rate hike plans for July as prices of goods excluding food and energy continued to rise, strategists said.

"The core remains 'sticky'... cooling but not fast enough for the Fed to declare victory," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "The July 26 meeting will still see a rate hike but unless core inflation comes down at (a) faster pace, July 26 won't be a 'one and done.'"

Oil futures topped $75 a barrel in New York.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

