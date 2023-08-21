Eras of Low U.S. Interest Rates and China's Growth Model May Be Over By James Christie

Good day. With inflation in the U.S. easing but economic activity still firm, estimates of the neutral rate-or the rate at which the demand and supply of savings is in equilibrium, leading to stable economic growth and inflation-might take on greater importance in coming months, Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal writes. He notes that if neutral has gone up, that could call for higher short-term interest rates, or delay interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as inflation falls. It could also keep long-term bond yields, which determine rates on mortgages and corporate debt, higher for longer, he adds. Elsewhere, Chinese banks trimmed a benchmark interest rate on loans by a modest margin earlier today, a reflection of Beijing's attempts to support a sputtering recovery-and of its reluctance to take more-forceful measures to reverse the slowdown. What worked for China when it was playing catch-up makes less sense now that the country is drowning in debt and running out of things to build. Indeed, some analysts expect more than just a period of economic weakness for China. They say this could be the dimming of a long era. "We're witnessing a gearshift in what has been the most dramatic trajectory in economic history," says Adam Tooze, a Columbia University history professor who specializes in economic crises.

Top News Why the Era of Historically Low Interest Rates Could Be Over

Despite the Federal Reserve's raising interest rates to a 22-year high, the U.S. economy remains surprisingly resilient, with estimates putting third-quarter growth on pace to easily exceed its 2% trend. It is one of the factors leading some economists to question whether rates will ever return to the lower levels that prevailed before 2020 even if inflation returns to the Fed's 2% target over the next few years.

U.S. Economy Rising Yields Fatten Americans' Pocketbooks

Americans poured $36 billion into money-market funds in the latest week, seizing yields that have soared past 5% -a figure that recently seemed like a dream for consumers and businesses shopping for a place to park cash.

Big Treasury Rout Lures Fresh Buyers

Banks Don't Love Rich Mortgage Borrowers as Much as They Used To

The Federal Reserve's steep interest-rate increases and a series of bank failures have dimmed lenders' appetite for big home loans . Now affluent home buyers are no longer getting the special treatment they hoped for.

Fight Over Tipping at Restaurants Comes to Biggest Battleground Yet

A national battle over tipping has come to one of America's culinary capitals, with Chicago debating whether restaurant workers should earn the city's minimum wage of $15.80 for larger businesses.

Maui Residents Reckon With How Much Tourism They Want

Maui's recovery following the devastating wildfire that killed more than 111 people could hinge on the island's tourism industry , leaving residents to grapple with the question of what role tourists should play right now.

Key Developments Around the World China's 40-Year Boom Is Over. What Comes Next?

For decades, China powered its economy by investing in factories, skyscrapers and roads, a model sparking an extraordinary period of growth that lifted the country out of poverty. Now the model is broken .

Rates in China Cut Again, but by Less Than Expected U.S., China Try to Draw Nations to Their Side as Divisions Harden China's Fertility Rate Dropped Sharply, Study Shows

Why This Coffee Giant Is Staying Put in Russia

The owner of Peet's Coffee is making a series of changes to its business to keep selling in Russia , offering a rare example of how some companies are charting a new normal as the Ukraine war rages on.

Why Russia's War in Ukraine Could Run for Years

The Panama Canal Has Become a Traffic Jam of the Seas

A flotilla numbering more than 200 ships is stuck on both sides of the Panama Canal, waiting for weeks to cross after the waterway's authorities cut transits to conserve water amid a serious drought.

Financial Regulation Roundup As Rates Rise, Japan Is Wary About Silicon Valley Bank Sequel

Japan's Financial Services Agency told regional banks in mid-July to be ready to respond flexibly to rapid interest-rate fluctuations, a sign of anxiety about financial land mines that could be triggered by rising interest rates.

Anti-ESG Funds Face Obstacles to Broad Investor Acceptance

A small number of new funds has a message for investors: It's time to stop picking stocks based on ESG. But these funds face hurdles in their efforts to attract investors. Most notably: What exactly does it mean to be an anti-ESG fund?

Looking for an Alternative to ESG Investing? Here's One Possibility Forward Guidance Monday (all times ET)

11 a.m.: New York Fed's SCE Labor Market Survey

Tuesday

8:30 a.m.: Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey

10 a.m.: U.S. existing home sales for July; Richmond Fed manufacturing survey

2:30 p.m.: Chicago Fed's Goolsbee speaks at 'Fed Listens: Joining the Labor Force After Covid-A Discussion on Youth Employment'

Research ECB to Lift Rates With Services Inflation, Wage Growth Still Strong

The stickiness of services inflation and the strength in wage growth remain a key worry for the European Central Bank, which is expected to raise interest rates further, Sebastian Vismara, financial economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, writes in a note. He expects the ECB to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in September, bringing the deposit rate to 4.00%. "This will possibly be the last hike but a terminal rate of 4.25% also remains a possibility, given the ECB's renewed focus on unit labor costs, a lagging measure that is prone to revisions to the downside, which makes them inherently hawkish," he writes. Markets currently price in a 62% probability of a 25 basis point interest-rate increase by the ECB in September.

-Emese Bartha

Commentary The Fed Should Carefully Aim for a Higher Inflation Target

In the short run, the Federal Reserve should be aiming to stabilize inflation below 3%, and if it can achieve this goal, then it should shift to a higher target range for inflation when it updates its overall strategy around 2025, Jason Furman writes.

Mr. Furman, a professor of the practice of economic policy at Harvard, was chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, 2013-17.

Should the West Fear Putin's Fall?

Some believe the war in Ukraine won't end until President Vladimir Putin is deposed, but a takeover by a more radical or less predictable successor would carry big risks of its own , Yaroslav Trofimov, chief foreign-affairs correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, writes.

Basis Points Retailers are on track to open 1,000 net new stores in the U.S. this year as retail availability hits record lows, in fresh signs of the sector's resilience despite turmoil in commercial real estate. Car prices might be unsustainable for some buyers in the U.S. Surging loan delinquencies signal many consumers can't afford their auto loans . Global trade flows fell for a third straight month in June, a sign that the global economy is continuing to slow as tighter lending conditions weigh on demand for goods. An indicator of goods trade flows developed by WSJ, published Friday, points to a 1.2% decline on month, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries, following a 3.5% on-month dip in May. (Dow Jones Newswires) Prices for products made in Canada recovered modestly in July after three straight months of declines, while Canadian companies paid more for raw materials due in part to a jump in crude energy costs. Statistics Canada said its industrial product price index edged up 0.4% from June, though the measure was 2.7% lower on a yearly basis. (DJN) Thailand's economic growth slowed in the second quarter due partly to weakness in exports of goods, despite strong private consumption and tourism. Gross domestic product rose 1.8% from a year earlier, compared with 2.6% growth in the first quarter of 2023, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday. (DJN) Feedback Loop

