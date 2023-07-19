The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 15     240K   (20)  237K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul       -10.0   (15) -13.7 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Jun        4.20M  (24)  4.3M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       -2.3%        +0.2% 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun       -0.6%   (14) -0.7% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 1014ET