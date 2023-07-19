The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 15 240K (20) 237K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul -10.0 (15) -13.7 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 4.20M (24) 4.3M -- percent change Jun -2.3% +0.2% 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.6% (14) -0.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

