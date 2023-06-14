FED SAYS INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED, POLICY-SETTING COMMITTEE REMAINS HIGHLY ATTENTIVE TO INFLATION RISKS
Today at 02:00 pm
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise after Fed holds rates steady
TSX Brief: Now Down More Than 10 Pts, Having Been Up 60 Pts At Midday As US Fed Leaves Benchmark Rate Unchanged This Month, But New Dot Plot Shows New Terminal Rate of 5.6% (Two 25 BPS, or One 50 Bps Moves)
US DOLLAR TRIMS LOSSES VS YEN AFTER FED DECISION, LAST DOWN 0.2%…
TWO-YR U.S. TREASURY YIELD RISES AFTER FED PAUSES HIKES, LAST UP…
U.S. DOLLAR INDEX CUTS LOSSES AFTER FED HOLDS RATES STEADY, LAST…
FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2024 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 4.6% from 4.3% Previous
FOMC SEP Expectation for End-2023 Fed Funds Rate Revised Up to 5.6% from 5.1% Previous
SPOT GOLD PARES GAINS AFTER US FED DECISION, LAST UP 0.1%…
U.S. SHORT-TERM INTEREST-RATE FUTURES DROP AFTER FOMC DECISION,…
U.S. 2-YEAR/10-YEAR YIELD CURVE INVERTS FURTHER TO A NEGATIVE 93…
INTERVIEW - Richard Clarida, Pimco: there will be one or two more rate hikes this year