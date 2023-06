June 21 (Reuters) -

* POWELL: HOUSING PRICES HAVE FLATTENED A LOT

* POWELL: DON'T KNOW THERE WILL BE MUCH OF AN INCREASE IN CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS FOR OTHER THAN THE BIGGEST BANKS

* POWELL: DON'T HAVE SPECIFICS ON PROPOSALS ON CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* POWELL: THERE WILL BE A PROPOSAL THAT COMES TO FED BOARD THIS SUMMER

* FED'S POWELL: DON'T THINK CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS PLAY INTO NEAR-TERM ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* POWELL: THIS ECONOMY IS VERY STRONG

* POWELL: VERY STRONG LABOR MARKET IS DRIVING THE ECONOMY

* POWELL: INFLATION IS MOVING DOWN GRADUALLY

* FED'S POWELL: THE THING THAT TROUBLES PEOPLE IS REALLY INFLATION

* POWELL: IT'S OUR JOB TO BRING INFLATION DOWN

* POWELL: WHILE RAISING RATES CAN BE PAINFUL, IT SLOWS DEMAND

* POWELL: WE WANT TO GET BACK TO PRICE STABLITY

* FED'S POWELL: WANT TO GET BACK TO THAT PLACE WHERE INFLATION IS LOW ENOUGH THAT PEOPLE DON'T THINK ABOUT IT

* POWELL: WE ARE ON A JOURNEY TO GET TO PRICE STABILITY, HAVE QUITE A WAYS TO GO, MAKING PROGRESS

* POWELL: THERE ISN'T ANY ONE SIMPLE MODEL OR ANSWER TO BALANCING COSTS, BENEFITS OF HIGHER CAPITAL

* POWELL: OVER NEXT YEAR OR TWO, CAPITAL CHANGES WILL NOT HAVE MUCH OF AN EFFECT ON ECONOMY

* POWELL: THERE ISN'T A CONFLICT BETWEEN BRINGING DOWN INFLATION AND SETTING BANK CAPITAL

* POWELL: WE WOULD NOT SUPPORT A CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY FOR INDIVIDUALS

* POWELL: IF WE DID HAVE A CBDC IT WOULD BE INTERMEDIATED BY BANKS

* FED'S POWELL: HAVE SEEN A BOUNCE BACK IN LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION

* POWELL: BOUNCE BACK IN LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION IS PART OF WHY LABOR MARKET IS LITTLE LESS TIGHT

* POWELL: COMMUNITY BANKS ARE NOT THE FOCUS OF ANY NEW CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS TO BE PROPOSED

* POWELL: TRADITIONALLY A RISING RATE ENVT INCREASES VALUE OF DEPOSITS

* POWELL: SOFTENING IN LABOR MARKET WE'VE SEEN SO FAR HAS BEEN AROUND JOB OPENINGS

* POWELL: HAVE SEEN WAGES MODERATING

* POWELL: THE MOST IMPORTANT THING WE CAN DO FOR WORKING PEOPLE IS BRING DOWN INFLATION

* POWELL: WE SURVEYED ALL BANKS, SMALLER BANKS OVERWHELMINGLY SUPPORTED FEDNOW

* FED'S POWELL: NOT OUR ROLE TO ALLOCATE CREDIT

* POWELL: CLIMATE CHANGE IS A RISK THAT OVER TIME BANKS NEED TO BE ABLE TO ANALYZE

* FED'S POWELL: CLIMATE CHANGE IS GOING TO BE IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR A LONG TIME BUT WE DON'T HAVE A MANDATE TO DEAL DIRECTLY WITH IT AS A POLICYMAKER

* FED'S POWELL: U.S. DOLLAR IS STILL DOMINANT RESERVE CURRENCY

* FED'S POWELL: THERE IS NOT ANOTHER ECONOMY WITH ALL THE SAME FEATURES

* FED'S POWELL: HISTORY SHOWS THIS IS NOT A PERMANENT STATUS BUT IT IS A LASTING ONE

* POWELL: AS LONG AS WE HAVE RULE OF LAW, RELATIVE PRICE STABILITY, OPEN CAPITAL ACCOUNTS, DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS, WE WILL RETAIN DOLLAR AS RESERVE CURRENCY

* FED'S POWELL: WE THINK OF MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT AS A BROAD AND INCLUSIVE GOAL

* FED'S POWELL: WE DON'T HAVE TOOLS TO ADDRESS DISTRIBUTION AND HISTORICAL INEQUITIES

* FED'S POWELL: SVB HAPPENED WITH NO WARNING, IT WAS AN EMERGENCY SITUATION OVER THAT WEEKEND

* FED'S POWELL: 2% IS OUR GOAL AND WILL REMAIN OUR GOAL

* FED'S POWELL: WE'RE NOT CONSIDERING CHANGING IT BECAUSE OF WAR IN UKRAINE

* FED'S POWELL: FACTORS CONTRIBUTING TO INFLATION DECLINE ARE HAPPENING BUT MUCH LATER AND TAKING LONGER THAN WE HAD HOPED

* FED'S POWELL: SERVICES SECTOR MUCH LESS RESPONSIVE TO RATE HIKES AND COST OF CAPITAL

* FED'S POWELL: WE NEVER USED THE WORD PAUSE AND I WOULDN'T USE THAT HERE TODAY

* FED'S POWELL: MAY BE A MEETING THIS SUMMER, MAYBE A VIRTUAL ONE, TO VOTE ON REGULATORY MATTERS

* FED'S POWELL: I DO THINK WE BENEFIT FROM A DIVERSE BANKING SYSTEM AND WOULD NOT WANT TO DO ANYTHING TO JEOPARDIZE THAT

* FED'S POWELL: THERE WILL BE CRE LOSSES IN OFFICE AND MALL SECTORS

* FED'S POWELL: MAY BE A DIFFICULT TIME FOR SOME BANKS THAT HAVE A HIGH CONCENTRAION OF THOSE LOANS

* FED'S POWELL: CRYPTO APPEARS TO HAVE STAYING POWER AS AN ASSET CLASS

* FED'S POWELL: REVERSE REPO IS NOT HAVING AN EFFECT ON ECONOMY, HAVE SEEN VOLUMES DECLINE SINCE TREASURY BEGAN ISSUANCE RAMPUP

* FED'S POWELL: DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH REVERSE REPO WILL SHRINK

* FED'S POWELL: 2% GOAL HAS EXISTED UNOFFICIALLY FOR A QUARTER CENTURY AND OFFICIALLY SINCE 2012

* FED'S POWELL: ENDS TESTIMONY BEFORE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE