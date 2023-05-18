NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Banks' emergency borrowing from the Federal Reserve was little changed in the latest week, central bank data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed reported discount window borrowing moved to $9 billion on Wednesday from $9.3 billion the week before, while Bank Term Funding Program lending hit $87 billion, from $83.1 billion on May 10. Meanwhile, Fed "other credit" tied to winding down failed banks stood at $208.5 billion on Wednesday, from $212.5 billion the prior week.

Altogether, emergency lending from the three programs stood at $304.5 billion, from $304.9 billion on May 10. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)