June 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board nominee Adriana Kugler said on Tuesday returning inflation to the central bank's 2% target is key to setting a strong foundation for the U.S. economy.

"My personal and professional experience guides my understanding that high inflation hurts workers and businesses alike, and I believe that it is important to bring inflation down to the Fed's 2 percent target in order to set a strong foundation to build an economy that supports all Americans," Kugler said in prepared remarks ahead of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday. (Reporting By Dan Burns, Editing by Franklin Paul)