WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had finalized the upcoming capital requirements for large banks after their annual stress tests, which will take effect on Oct. 1.

In a statement, the Fed also said it had revised stress test results for Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon , after those two firms submitted incorrect data originally. The revised results did not alter either firms' upcoming capital requirements, it added. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)