WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin said he remains unconvinced inflation is on a steady path downward but would not prejudge what the Fed should do at its July 25-26 meeting.

"I am still waiting for the haze to clear," Barkin said, before deciding if further interest rate increases will be needed, while adding he was "willing to do more" if inflation proves persistent. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)