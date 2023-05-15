May 15 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Monday said he is comfortable with the U.S. central bank moving to a data-dependent approach on whether to raise interest rates from here, but he is not yet convinced inflation is on a steady path downward.

Barkin, in an interview with Reuters, said he also is withholding making a decision on whether to raise rates at the Fed's June 13-14 policy meeting, given there is more economic data still to come and uncertainty around bank credit and the U.S. debt ceiling. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Paul Simao)