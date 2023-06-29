June 29 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, who supports standing pat on the Fed's policy rate, on Thursday said it is clear U.S. inflation has fallen, though in recent months the signals have been less clear.

"I think it's unambiguous that inflation has fallen considerably," Bostic said at a dinner in Dublin, Ireland. "In these past six months signals have been more ambiguous. That's real but I do think there are some shoots of green underneath it." (Writing by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)