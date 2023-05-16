May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee on Tuesday said it was premature to be discussing interest rate cuts and also to be judging what the central bank's next move should be at its meeting a month from now.

"I think it's far too premature to be talking about rate cuts and premature to be saying, even for the next meeting, are we going to pause, are we going to raise, are we going to cut," Goolsbee said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "We've got to get as much data as we can."

In their policy statement issued alongside a 10th straight rate hike on May 3, Fed officials made no firm commitment to another hike at their meeting next month and shifted to a data-dependent footing. The next meeting is June 13-14.

(Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)