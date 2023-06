MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is still monitoring the situation of the banking industry very carefully, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

"We are very reluctant to say" if the crisis is over, Powell said during an event held by the Spanish Central Bank in Madrid. "Our job is to worry about things," he added.

