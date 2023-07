NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Wednesday that inflation is still too high for his comfort levels, although he also acknowledged price pressures have eased.

"I'm not content" with where price pressures are, Williams said at an event held at his bank. He also said demand for labor remains high and the economy has dealt with rate rises "reasonably well." (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)