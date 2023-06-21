June 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Wednesday said last week's decision to hold interest rates steady was a close call for him, but he does expect data in the next couple months to deliver more clarity on inflation and the labor market's trajectory.

"I feel like the Fed's framework is, 'wait and see,'" Goolsbee told the WSJ Global Food Forum in Chicago. "If you don't see progress, that is an answer, if you do see progress, that is also an answer." (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)