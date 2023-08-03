Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve lending to banks shrank modestly in the latest week, central bank data released on Thursday showed.

Banks' use of the Fed's Bank Term Funding Programs ticked up to $105.7 billion as of Wednesday, the data showed, from $105.1 billion a week earlier, even as borrowings at the Fed's discount window declined to $1.9 billion from $2.2 billion the prior week.

Fed "other credit" tied to the government wind down of failed banks slipped to $148.1 billion, from $152.5 billion on July 26.

Altogether, lending via the three programs totaled $255.6 billion, down from $259.8 billion the week before. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)