STORY: The Consumer Price Index increased just 0.1% last month, bringing the annual inflation rate to 4% - the smallest year-on-year increase since March of 2021.

Traders now overwhelming believe the Fed will pause its rate hikes when it meets this week, with some even expecting rate cuts by the end of the year.

"I definitely don't think there will be any rate cuts this year and maybe not even next year, at least for the first half of next year," Daoud said. "Although I believe there will be a pause tomorrow or this week, there very likely will be another rate hike, maybe later in the summer or early fall, to continue on that path. I think the Fed is trying very hard to have that soft landing that everybody's wishing for, but it might be a lot tougher to do. We may be looking at the hard landing and perhaps that recession that we've all been talking about."