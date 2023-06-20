Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell starting Wednesday.

Powell will appear before both House and Senate committees to offer his twice-yearly report on monetary policy and the economy.

A new cryptocurrency exchange backed by Citadel Securities, Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab is seeking business from brokers and investors interested in digital assets but wary of troubles at FTX and Binance.

The venture, EDX Markets, quietly began executing trades in recent weeks. EDX released a statement about the launch Tuesday, nine months after its backers unveiled their plans for the crypto marketplace.

JPMorgan Chase reviewed its ties to Jeffrey Epstein in 2019 and found that he had regularly given business advice to onetime JPMorgan executive Jes Staley and invited him to meetings with senior officials in foreign governments.

Epstein also helped Staley with more personal matters, the review found, such as the application process for Staley's daughter into a Ph.D. program at Columbia University. The 22-page internal report, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, was prepared after Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges.

