Shares of banks and other financial institutions moved higher as interest rates continued to be in focus following Friday's cautious take from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

His speech at the Fed's annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyo., provided the stock market a "very short-term" green light to press higher, said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management.

The central bank will be paying close attention to the data set to be released this week. Its preferred inflation measure, the July personal-consumption expenditures price index, is due on Thursday, followed by August nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. If figures aren't far out of line with estimates, markets may remain calm in what's likely to be a lightly traded week.

China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, narrowed its first-half loss significantly mainly due to an absence of impairment loss on investments.

