Shares of banks and other financial institutions slipped but did better than the broader market as investors digested the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting.

Most Fed officials backed an increase in interest rates last month but some saw rising risks that they might raise rates too high, underscoring growing caution about further increases. The minutes showed some officials thought the risks of raising rates too much versus too little "had become more two-sided, and it was important that the committee's decisions balance the risk of an inadvertent overtightening of policy against the cost of an insufficient tightening."

At the same time, officials still saw significant risks that inflation might not fall as much as they expect, which could require them to raise rates again this year.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit a 15-year high, threatening steeper costs for many borrowers and raising concern on Wall Street about the potential fallout in the stock, bond and housing markets.

