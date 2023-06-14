Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as the Federal Reserve's plan to raise rates later in the year sparked fears about the stability of regional banks.

"The Fed shocked markets today - not by raising rates (because they kept them constant as expected), but because they indicated much more hawkishness than expected in their language and in their forward economic projections," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, in e-mailed commentary.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund fell sharply as hopes that Treasury yields would moderate, alleviating pressure on mid-sized lenders.

Charles Schwab shares slipped after initially rising in the wake of the brokerage's warning that a "temporarily compressed" net interest margin and a smaller interest-earning asset base would weigh on quarterly revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-23 1742ET