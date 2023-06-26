Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after one troubled bank raised capital.

PacWest Bancorp shares surged after the Beverly Hills lender sold a $3.5 billion portfolio of loans to investment firm Ares Capital. Other regional banks, including Western Alliance, rose in sympathy.

The bull market in stocks has wavered in recent weeks, even as the banking crisis has eased and economic data stabilized. "The era of ultra-low interest rates is also clearly behind us," said strategists at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients. "Rates continue to hover at relatively lofty levels, and the Fed is not yet poised to pivot from its tightening trajectory ... the Fed's still-hawkish tone has many investors assessing if and when the U.S. will fall into a recession."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-23 1740ET