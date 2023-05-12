Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid continued concerns about the stability of regional banks.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund ticked up in highly volatile trading.

PacWest Bancorp continued a recent decline, amid concerns that the Beverly Hills lender would be the latest regional bank to succumb to a wave of bank runs. Investors were unnerved by comments from Treasury Sec.

Janet Yellen, underscoring the dangers of a breakdown in debt-limit negotiations and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman's warning that the Fed may need to keep raising rates to prevail in its battle against inflation.

"You wake up and you're already getting comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talking about economic catastrophes," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"And then Fed's Bowman, a centrist delivering some hawkish tones...it makes one fearful that the debt ceiling impasse could really lead to much more significant market turmoil than people are pricing in," Mr. Moya said.

Charles Schwab shares rose after the brokerage said client assets under management increased in April, alleviating fears that it was getting drawn into the wave of bank runs.

Shares of European banks and financial institutions rose after strong earnings reports. French banking giant Societe Generale reported a drop in first-quarter revenue, but a rise in net profit, as its French retail banking activities were hit by a temporary decrease to net interest margin.

German insurer Allianz posted brisk growth in first-quarter profit growth, but not as brisk as Wall Street analysts had anticipated.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1701ET