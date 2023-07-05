Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting.

Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March after the minutes showed several central-bank officials had advocated for a rate increase in June.

Hopes that the central bank was planning the end game of rate increases have diminished. There are signs that rising interest rates are already taking a toll on borrowers.

"Consumer delinquency rates, especially in credit card, are rising at the fastest clip in about 15 years and are now back to pre-covid levels," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley.

Cryptocurrency traders have rushed out of Binance's American exchange following a regulatory crackdown, dropping the market share of Binance.US to a little more than 1% last week from a record high of 27% in April, according to data provider Kaiko.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-23 1712ET