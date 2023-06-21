Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there was strong support among his colleagues for two more rate increases in coming months after officials held them steady last week to study the effects of their previous, rapid increases to combat inflation.

Mr. Powell indicated that a further two rate increases in 2023 was a reasonable assumption. Mr. Powell did not elaborate on the Fed's regulatory plans in the wake of a series of bank failures.

When questioned about whether the supervisory culture under his leadership had been one of the root causes of bank failures, Powell said, "I am committed to learning the right lessons from this exercise."

Bitcoin topped $30,000 for the first time in recent months amid speculation that the Securities and Exchange Commission would approve an exchange-traded fund launch.

