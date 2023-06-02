Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied amid hopes that the Federal Reserve would succeed in giving the U.S. economy a "soft landing."

U.S. employers added a seasonally adjusted 339,000 jobs in May and the prior two months payrolls were revised up by nearly 100,000, the Labor Department said. A separate survey showed that the unemployment rate rose slightly, however, suggesting that inflationary pressures could continue to ease, even if the Fed pauses interest-rate hikes.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund spiked, gaining more than 6% and recouping a chunk of its losses since a wave of bank runs began in March. "Perhaps, there's a belief that the rally can continue that maybe we're out of the woods ... 'ding dong, the witch is dead' so they're looking at some areas, particularly in the financial sector" that were hit the hardest, said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade. The yield curve has been "upside-down for a long time. If it gets more nomalized, the banks will perform, and so many people were waiting for them to perform."

PacWest Bancorp surged amid hopes that a Fed pause would alleviate pressure on the troubled Beverly Hills lender. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund hit its highest level since April.

JPMorgan Chase is working to resolve technical issues after some of its banking customers who use the payment app Zelle had their checking accounts mistakenly charged twice.

Fitch Ratings said the U.S. AAA rating remains on rating watch negative despite the passage of the debt-ceiling compromise bill, as the credit-ratings firm considers "the full implications of the most recent brinkmanship episode and the outlook for medium-term fiscal and debt trajectories."

The CBOE volatility index, dubbed the "fear gauge," fell to the lowest level since 2021. "Maybe it's saying we have a summer, or at least the first part of the summer, that's a bit smoother, if you will," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

"What I would say is, you can't let that lull you to sleep."

Insurers, who depend on U.S. stock and bond investments, rose sharply.

