Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as one of the banks feared to be next in line of a series of bank runs raised capital.

Shares of Beverly Hills lender PacWest Bancorp surged, rising by almost 20% after it sold about $2.6 billion of risky construction loans.

Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan, rose after it boosted its forecast for 2023 net interest income to $84 billion from a prior $81 billion estimate to reflect the impact of its recent First Republic Bank acquisition. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon looks set to emerge from a banking crisis with burnished credentials as a savvy opportunist.

The yield on the one-month Treasury bill tested multi year highs as investors hedged portfolios against the failure of Monday evening's debt-limit negotiations. "The base case is still for a debt deal to be reached, but the risk of a default is still on the table. If the U.S. defaulted on its debt, we would see an immediate plunge towards bear market territory and a month-long delay in payments that would deliver a big hit to GDP of around half a percentage point," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

Federal Reserve speakers sent mixed messages. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he would like to see two more quarter-percentage-point interest-rate hikes this year. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she wants central bankers to keep an open mind when they gather in June to decide what to do with interest rates.

"Investors are also keeping a close eye on a steady dose of hawkish Fed speak, which will become the primary driver once (Washington)can reach a deal," said Moya.

