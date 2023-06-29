Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied after major banks cleared Federal Reserve stress tests with flying colors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley rose sharply as investors anticipated the Fed's green light on the banks' capital-cushion levels would lead to dividend increases.

The Fed found systemically important U.S. banks were well equipped to weather a recession and a major downturn in commercial real-estate prices.

