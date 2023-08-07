Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as the outlook for interest rates stabilized.

Rates on long-term Treasurys rose, presenting banks with favorable lending opportunities and easing concerns about an inverted yield curve.

Two officials from the Federal Reserve, Bank of New York President John Williams and Gov. Michelle Bowman, hinted that they would support more rate increases. Recently, money-supply data has suggested that some of the tighter financial conditions caused by the Fed's interest-rate hikes have eased, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

"Money supply had increased so much during Covid but the Fed has been taking money supply out of the economy since last year," said Joyce, noting that the last estimate of money supply in the U.S. showed a surprising reversal of that trend.

Investment firm KKR posted a profit on higher revenue in the second quarter as the buyout firm's investments gained in value and assets under management grew.

