Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose as central-bank policy fears abated.

A softer-than-anticipated June jobs report reduced the odds that the Federal Reserve will sustain its rate-hike campaign much longer.

Treasury yields rose to four-month highs, however, as traders banked on the Fed raising rates at least once more, at its July meeting.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao said the firm remains stable despite the departure of the cryptocurrency exchange's general counsel, chief strategy officer, head of investigations and a senior vice president for compliance, among others, departed in recent weeks, amid pressure from regulators.

