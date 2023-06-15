Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied after the Federal Reserve's decision to pause rate increases took the pressure off regional banks.

"The Fed likely paused due to fears regarding the real estate market and the regional banking industry," said John Vail, chief global strategist at brokerage Nikko Asset Management, in e-mailed commentary. "However, the effect of a downturn in office properties on the overall economy is unclear and a clear pause, without hawkish dots, risked inflation rising further ahead."

Goldman Sachs Group shares fell after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Fed and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating the investment bank's role in buying Silicon Valley Bank's securities portfolio while it was working on a doomed capital raise before the bank's failure.

A federal judge said he would consider whether to split the criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried into two trials, after both prosecutors and the defense agreed that litigation in the Bahamas could delay the FTX founder's case.

