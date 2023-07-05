  1. Markets
  2. Currency
  3. AUD / USD
  4. News
  5. Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes

AUD / USD

Currency AUDUSD

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate TTMZero - 10:25:25 2023-07-05 am EDT Intraday chart for Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.6669 USD -0.35% -0.13% -2.05%
04:18pm Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes RE
03:32pm Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed minutes RE

This article is reserved for members

Already a member?

Log In

Not a member ?

Free registration

Latest news about AUD / USD

Gold holds steady as markets focus on US Fed minutes
RE
Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed minutes
RE
Gold Moves Higher as the Dollar Steadies Ahead of Fed Minutes and Bond Yields Narrow
MT
Traders Await Upcoming Fed Minutes as US Equity Futures Fall Into Red Territory
MT
Falling UK Inflation Trend Could Weaken Sterling
DJ
Fed Meeting Minutes Awaited Amid Lower Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Before Bell Wednesday
MT
Looming Fed Minutes Prompt Premarket Losses for US Equity Futures
MT
FX, stocks crumble on China data blues, Fed minutes caution
RE
US Dollar Rises Early Wednesday After Holiday, Awaiting FOMC Minutes
MT
TSX futures fall on lower oil, metals prices, Fed minutes due
RE
Wall Street futures fall as investors await Fed minutes
RE
SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
Shares slip on growth jitters as Fed minutes loom
RE
How the Fed and Investors Could All Be Wrong on -2-
DJ
How the Fed and Investors Could All Be Wrong on Rates; Shoppers See Lower Inflation on the Horizon
DJ
US Equity Futures Slump Early Wednesday as Investors Brace for Fed Minutes After China June Services PMI Sinks
MT
Fed Minutes, China Outlook Undercut Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Off
MT
Stocks Decline Pre-Bell as Traders Await Fed's June Meeting Minutes; Asia, Europe Down
MT
Stocks down; eyes on China slowdown, Fed minutes
AN
UBS Comments on The Australian Dollar
MT
European Midday Briefing: China Data Drags on Stocks as Fed Minutes Eyed
DJ
North American Morning Briefing: China Data Revives Growth Worries as Fed Minutes Awaited
DJ
Fed meeting minutes to offer clues on future rate hike appetite
RE
MORNING BID AMERICAS-Minutes meted, China crunch
RE
Wall Street futures slip as Fed minutes loom
RE

Chart

Chart Australian Dollar / US Dollar (AUD/USD)
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer
Exchange rates