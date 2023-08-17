Aug 17 (Reuters) - A fresh bout of U.S. regulatory scrutiny is setting off a hiring spree at Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Wall Street bank is enlisting several hundred new staffers to help address concerns from authorities including the Federal Reserve, according to the report.

"We are not permitted to comment on any supervisory matters related to our regulators. Therefore we are not able to comment on these reports," Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

Representatives for the Fed did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)