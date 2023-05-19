MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are set to open lower on Friday as traders anticipate a larger-than-budgeted surplus transfer from the Reserve Bank of India to buffer the government's fiscal math.

However, constantly rising U.S. yields and fresh supply from weekly debt auction are likely to stem the fall in yields.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.95% to 7.00% range until the auction, a trader with a primary dealership said. The yield closed at 6.9866% in the previous session.

Multiple factors could keep the market volatile, the trader said.

"To begin with, the news that the government may cut borrowing after RBI (Reserve Bank of India) dividend should lead to some gap down opening for yields, but higher U.S. yields and debt auction should take over quickly, pushing benchmark yields towards the 7% mark."

Bond market traders are expecting the RBI to transfer a surplus of over 1 trillion rupees ($12.23 billion) as dividends to the government against a budgeted 480 billion rupees for the last financial year.

With such large transfers on the cards, some market participants are also speculating lower borrowing by the government.

However, U.S. yields have been continuously rising, which could have a spillover impact on local bond yields, traders said.

U.S. yields rose as data showed the economy kept ticking along despite higher interest rates, while two Fed policymakers said on Thursday inflation did not appear to be cooling fast enough to allow the U.S. central bank to hit a pause in its rate-hiking campaign.

Fed funds futures now show a 66% probability that the Fed may hold rates steady in the 5.00%-5.25% range in June, which is sharply lower than around 95% chance earlier this month.

Meanwhile, New Delhi seeks to raise 330 billion rupees through a sale of bonds, including 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures up 0.3% at $76.10 per barrel after falling 1.4% in the previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.6419% and two-year note yield at 4.2538% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees ** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction ** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate repo auction for 500 billion rupees ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)