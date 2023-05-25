MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early session on Thursday, pushing the benchmark yield above the 7% handle, tracking a relentless rise in U.S. Treasury yields that have topped crucial levels.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0075% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after closing at 6.9920% in the previous session.

"After yesterday's short and sudden rally in bonds, focus is back on U.S. yields, as market may avoid going long before the debt auction tomorrow," a trader with a state-run bank said.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) through the sale of securities on Friday.

U.S. yields rose further as debt ceiling talks continued, with yields on some bills due for repayment on June 1 rising above the 7% mark.

The 10-year U.S. yield extended its rise to 3.75%, which is a 35-basis-point (bps) rise, over the last two weeks. The two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, jumped 50 bps during the same period and was at 4.41%.

Even though minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting showed policymakers agreed that the case for further interest-rate tightening had become less certain, recent comments from some officials have pointed otherwise.

The hawkish remarks in last few days from Fed members has led to speculations that the Fed may not be done with its rate hike cycle.

This has pushed the odds of another 25-bps hike on June 14 to 35%, from 28.1% on Tuesday and nearly 5% at the beginning of this month. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%.

Bond yields dipped on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said countries holding excess rupees in their vostro accounts in India can invest the surplus in government securities and Treasury bills.

The RBI has allowed this since July 2022. ($1 = 82.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)