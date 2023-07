BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, led by pharma stocks on strong quarterly results from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla, after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points as expected.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at 19,836.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.26% to 66,882.35 at 9:16 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)