BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and key corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 19,737.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.31% to 66,564.35 at 9:15 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)