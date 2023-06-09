BENGALURU, June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking global peers, as the increased probability of a rate pause from the U.S. central bank lifted sentiment a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept rates unchanged.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.16% at 18,664.60 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 62,947.50.

($1 = 82.4831 Indian Rupees)

