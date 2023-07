BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday amid caution due to concerns of escalating trade conflict between the United States and China, and as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting minutes.

The Nifty index was down 0.18% at 19,353.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to 65,351.09, as of 9:15 a.m. IST. ($1 = 82.0210 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)