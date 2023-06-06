The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 18,600.80 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.08% to 62,738.35.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
|Delayed - 11:51:42 2023-06-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6617 USD
|+0.07%
|+1.36%
|-2.88%
|05:51am
|Indian shares open flat on rising odds of Fed, RBI rate pause
|RE
|05:46am
|INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat on rising odds of Fed, RBI rate pause
|RE
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at the open on Tuesday, after logging gains in the previous two sessions, amid rising hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 18,600.80 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.08% to 62,738.35.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|62787.47 PTS
|+0.38%
|+0.46%
|-
|18598.05 PTS
|+0.02%
|+0.01%
|-
|2222.24 PTS
|+0.11%
|+2.84%
|-
|1.2442 USD
|+0.08%
|+0.77%
|-
|1.0716 USD
|+0.04%
|+0.08%
|-
|0.7440 USD
|+0.13%
|+1.22%
|-
|0.6615 USD
|+0.04%
|+1.32%
|-
|0.6075 USD
|+0.08%
|+0.51%
|-
|0.0121 USD
|+0.01%
|0.00%
|-
|
Indian shares open flat on rising odds of Fed, RBI rate pause
RE
|RE
|
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open flat on rising odds of Fed, RBI rate pause
RE
|RE
|
Dollar on back foot after weak ISM; Aussie awaits RBA
RE
|RE
|
Gold holds ground on softer dollar, rate-hike pause bets
RE
|RE
|
Gold holds ground on softer dollar, rate-hike pause bets
RE
|RE
|
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee headed higher on dollar pullback after weak US data
RE
|RE
|
Asian stocks wobble as traders weigh Fed rate pause option
RE
|RE
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia removes international money transfer fee
RE
|RE
|
Oil prices tick down with OPEC meeting in rear view
RE
|RE
|
Gold steadies on hopes of Fed's rate hike pause
RE
|RE