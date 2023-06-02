The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.43% at 18,566.9 as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.41% to 62,684.71.
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 so far, rising 3.7% after it reported strong domestic sales in May.
Asian peers also climbed, as markets priced in a 20% chance of the Fed hiking by 25 basis points in two weeks compared to 50% chance a week earlier, while progress on the bill to raise U.S. debt ceiling also aided sentiment. [MKTS/GLOB]
(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)