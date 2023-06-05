JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, reiterated on Monday that he expected the rupiah's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar to strengthen going forward and reflect improving fundamentals.

The governor told a parliamentary hearing that Bank Indonesia is committed to maintaining exchange rate stability and it will work with the finance ministry to ensure the bond market is also stable.

The rupiah was trading 0.75% up from its previous close last week against the U.S. dollar at 0400 GMT. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)